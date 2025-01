An Outdoor Model Train That Runs Along a Wooden Fence With a Snowplow to Keep Its Path Clear

Michigan woodworker Matt Thompson of Thompson Woodworks, who is known for his wonderfully creative builds, constructed a wonderful outdoor model train that runs along his backyard fence. As soon as it snowed, Thompson tested out a miniature snowplow that he attached to the front. It worked like a charm and easily cleared its own path.

First test with the snow plow was a success

The Train Taking a Winter Ride Along the Full Fence

The Train in Warmer Weather