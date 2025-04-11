A Heartwarming Video About Taking an Elder Dog for a Car Ride at Night With the Top Down

The talented photographer of Kirkwood Imaging created “Do you wanna go for a ride?”, a heartwarming video from 2020 about taking his 13 year old dog Ty for a ride at night in his Honda S2000 with the top down. The pair emanate a true sense of freedom as they drive the twists and turns of the countryside.

Ty’s turning 13 soon. We can’t go on all the adventures we used to go on anymore but car rides are still special.

Sadly, Ty has since passed away but this video is a lovely homage to his memory.

