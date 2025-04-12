How the Ancient Japanese Legend of a Vengeful Ghostly Whale Applies to the Modern World

Dr. Emily Zarka of the PBS series Monstrum examined the ancient Japanese yokai (legend) of Bake-kujira, a ghostly whale that seeks vengeance upon humans for the killing of its brethren. She also talked about how this yokai was brought back to memory in 1969 by manga artist Shigeru Mizuki and how that legend applies to the modern world.

Lore of the ghostly whale skeleton, Bake-kujira, brings an ominous twist to stories of the revered marine giants in Japan. The entity is an omen of misfortune that emerged during the rise of industrial whaling in the 20th century. Is it a simple ghost story, or a warning of ecological collapse?