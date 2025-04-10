Rescued Lab Test Dog Experiences the Joy of Going to the Beach for the First Time After Adoption

A handsome English American Redtick Coonhound named Otis, who was rescued from a testing lab in 2022, found a truly loving home in Southern California with photographer Robert Sturman, who took him to the beach for the very first time shortly after he was adopted. And they’ve been going regularly ever since.

He loves the ocean. The ocean represents the ultimate freedom. I try to take him there three or four times a week. I I want to make every day count as a day of beauty and joy and adventure, filled with love and kindness. I was very concerned that there were going to be some significant behavioral issues and it was going to change the way I do things significantly but it worked out.

Otis had started off as a foster, but as human and dog got to know each other, Robert knew that Otis was home. Otis had a bit of difficulty adjusting from a life of testing, but after a bit of time, Otis found his place. And it was at the beach.

Bred in captivity, he had spent the first year of his life imprisoned in a steel cage in a laboratory being tested on. Seeing the images from his time there was deeply heartbreaking. I knew I had to offer my home as a foster while the rescue organization searched for his forever home. …I took a deep breath and made up my mind that he was home and I told him he was never going to be sent anywhere else.

Now Otis and Sturman are on a mission to bring awareness to animal testing.

I just knew that together we had something to do how we were going to raise awareness about the inequality that animals have on this planet and how we were going to advocate for a better existence for animals.

Otis Also Likes to Do Yoga