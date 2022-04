An Adorable Romp of Otters Are Simultaneously Afraid and Fascinated by a Vacuum Cleaner

An adorable romp of otters in Nikko, Tochigi-ken, Japan hilariously responded with both fear and fascination by a vacuum cleaner that kept infringing upon their space. The little lutras came in to investigate when the nozzle retreated and moved away when it came towards them.

The daily life of the otters we keep. Many otters were surprised by the vacuum cleaner