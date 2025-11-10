Otter Loves Being Wrapped Like a Burrito After His Bath

An adorable Asian small-clawed otter named Mr. Chow, who lives at the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary in Scottsdale, Arizona, loves being wrapped in a towel like a burrito after a bath. Due to rejection at an early age and a number of medical issues, Mr. Chow is not able to swim, however he seems to love splashing about in the bathtub. When he’s done, he pulls the plug and lets his caretaker Alex Roszkowski know that he’s ready to be swaddled.

He doesn’t like to get in the water himself, so we give him a bath time every night. He really enjoys it… He’ll let us know when he’s done. He’ll unplug the drain himself. …This routine began when he was just six weeks old, when he was first taught how to swim.

The Sanctuary also notes that Asian small-clawed otters are not pets. Mr. Chow was rescued by the Sanctuary at a very young age, and only a trusted few are allowed to get near him.

He is not a pet. He lives here under a zoological permit, which is required to house an otherwise illegal species in most states. …The relationship you see in this video is the result of years of trust, respect, and specialized care from a select few trained keepers. Chow only interacts with the people he knows best, and his behaviors and needs are always put first.