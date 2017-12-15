An Excited Little Otter Skillfully Juggles Small Stones While Lying on His Back Atop Another Otter’s Tail

An Oriental Small-Clawed Otter “juggles” some stones at the Adelaide Zoo. In the wild, otters smash stones against the hard shells of their food to break it open. As it was nearly mealtime when I shot this it is quite possible this little fellow was showing his excitement!

While visiting the Adelaide Zoo in South Australia, YouTuber Flippers & Feathers captured adorable footage of an excited small clawed otter as he skillfully and repeatedly juggled three small stones while lying on his back on top of another otter’s tail. It was almost if he were anticipating something very good, very soon.

