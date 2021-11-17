Pet Otter Celebrates His Fourth Birthday With a Hand Selected Buffet of His Favorite Foods

An adorable pet otter named Kotaro gleefully celebrated his 4th birthday with a gorgeous, hand-selected buffet of his favorite foods that was spread out on the clothed dining room table. Kotaro hopped onto a chair and curiously viewed all the treats that were awaiting him before happily picking his favorite bites to eat.

When Kotaro was fully sated, his sister Hana was brought downstairs to have her fill and help Kotaro open presents.

He appropriately received an OtterBox iPhone case. Kotaro also got a new necktie and a pair of sunglasses.