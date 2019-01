While a cat and chickens ran around behind him, musician Ösgur Baba performed a quietly gorgeous rendition of the classic Turkish folk song “Dertli Dolap” by poet and Sufi mystic Yunus Emre on a traditional cura, a three stringed instrument with a beautifully expressive high pitch.

On the first year of Elif’in Hecesi; Özgür Baba again with his ancient friend cura and the words of Yunus…