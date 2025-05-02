Recused Orphaned Lamb Becomes Best Friends With the Little Girl Who Feeds Him Every Day

An orphaned lamb named Bah, who was rescued from a fence in the freezing cold by Rochelle and Wally of Undiscovered Tasmania, has found himself a loving home where he plays with the dogs and his best friend, the couple’s daughter Teddie.

Family finds a newborn lamb stuck in a fence by the highway — watch him get strong enough to jump up on the sofa and head butt the little girl

The little lamb was underweight and chilled to the bone. While the couple had concerns about whether or not the lamb would survive, he certainly did. In fact, he was so hungry all of the time that their young daughter Teddie would feed him his bottles every day until Bah was strong enough to live outdoors at Rochelle’s parent’s farm.

When he was strong enough and old enough we were like “It’s time.” My parents love animals He went to my parents paddock. Now Teddie can visit him and he see’s Teddie Just goes nuts. I’m really glad that we were able to give him this.