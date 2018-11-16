A Fiery Lava Field Made From 10,000 Pieces of Brightly Colored Origami Pieces Covering 100 Square Meters

Spanish architects David Olivia and Elisenda Planas of SP25 have created an amazing 100 square meter lava field pouring out of the windows of an abandoned building. The lava is made up of 10,000 strategically lit orange, red and yellow origami pieces that cast a realistic fiery glow.

ORIGAMI LAVA, a lava mat, a field of flame that illuminates in the middle of the dark. A layer of incandescent lava that expands. Flames that arise from the night nothing, from the inside of a mysterious abandoned building and spread, occupy and invade the entire space that surrounds it. More than 10,000 pieces of origami to occupy almost 100 m2 of surface.

This gorgeous installation was crafted for the 2018 Lluéria Festival, which took place on November 13, 2018 in Olot, Catalonia.

#origamilava és la instal·lació que vam fer dissabte al @lluernia. 10.000 sabaters de paper per una colada de lava. Gràcies a tots els que hi heu col·laborat i als que ens vau venir a veure! (@SP25arquitectes i Anna Juncà) pic.twitter.com/rFhCjUFGkA — Elisenda Planas (@eli_planas) November 12, 2018

