Oregon Trails, A Beautiful Timelapse of Stars Blazing a Continuous Path Through the Nighttime Sky

Scientist and filmmaker Tyler Hulett created “Oregon Trails, a beautiful stacked timelapse video of the stars blazing a continuous path through the nighttime sky over Mount Hood, the highest mountain in Oregon. This video, like his others, is part of his ongoing Discover Oregon video series.

Starry skies swirl and reel above Oregon. Each frame is an independent star trail photograph, and most of these clips represent an entire night of shooting somewhere across the state of Oregon. In a few clips, motion control panning leads to otherworldly patterns. No artificial effects; just stacking. Only one DSLR shutter was blown to make this film.

