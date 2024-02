The Unwritten English Grammar Rule That Explains the Order of Adjectives in Sentences

Author Jason Pargin explains the unwritten yet closely followed English grammar rule that dictates the order in which adjectives are used in a sentence. He uses the example of a “fun little red rubber ball”, noting that if any of the descriptors were moved to a different place within the phrase, it would sound odd.

‘It’s a fun little red rubber ball’, but if you put those in any other order like ‘rubber fun red little ball’, now it becomes nonsense.