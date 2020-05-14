A Haunting Orchestral Cover of ‘Black’ by Pearl Jam

Postmodern Jukebox teamed up with singer Cortnie Frazier to perform a gorgeously haunting cover of the 1991 Pearl Jam song “Black”. Frazier, who was the 2019 PMJ Search winner, really showcased her incredible vocal skill in the company of such talented musicians.
Frazier made her debut with a soulful cover of “Your Love” by The Outfield in February 2020.