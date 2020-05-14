A Haunting Orchestral Cover of ‘Black’ by Pearl Jam

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Postmodern Jukebox teamed up with singer Cortnie Frazier to perform a gorgeously haunting cover of the 1991 Pearl Jam song “Black”. Frazier, who was the 2019 PMJ Search winner, really showcased her incredible vocal skill in the company of such talented musicians.

Months before quarantine, we flew #PMJsearch2019 winner Cortnie Frazier out to LA to star in this hauntingly beautiful orchestral rendition of Pearl Jam’s 1991 grunge classic, “Black.”

Frazier made her debut with a soulful cover of “Your Love” by The Outfield in February 2020.