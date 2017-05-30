A Small Orchestra Plays an Amusing Medley of Classic Apple Ringtones as a Ragtime Arrangement

The very funny Rainer Hersch Orkestra played an amusing medley of classic Apple ringtones as a single arranged ragtime song. The small group of musicians performed at different landmarks around London, causing curious onlookers to pull out their iPhones to capture the sight.

The Rainer Hersch Orkestra performs his remix of classic Apple® ringtones on location round London: London Underground, Piccadilly Circus, Trafalgar Square, Houses of Parliament, Millennium Wheel, Tower Bridge, the Apple Store, Regent Street

In 2014, the Orkestra performed a wonderfully funny medley of sounds from the Microsoft Windows OS entitled “The Windows Waltz”

via The Awesomer