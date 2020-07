Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A performer with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra demonstrated what the performance of a stand-up double bass looks like in super slow motion. The footage captures how the bow connects with and releases from the string in order to make beautiful music.

Can you see sound? Absolutely! Here’s what a double bass looks like in super slow motion.

The orchestra also shared what a violin, a vibraphone, a harp, a trombone, and percussion look like in super slow motion.

