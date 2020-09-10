Drone Footage of Orange San Francisco Skies Caused by Wildfires Set to the ‘Blade Runner: 2049’ Soundtrack

The horrific wildfires that are burning up and down the coast of California have the caused skies over San Francisco to turn into eerily shades of red and orange. With this in mind, resident Terry Tsai added the Hans Zimmer soundtrack from Blade Runner: 2049 to drone footage of the city to perfectly set the mood.

SF drone footage during the Bay Area Fires on 9/9/20, set to Blade Runner 2049 music.

Here’s the original drone footage that was shot by DoctorSbaitso.

Wildfires brought a crazy orange sky to San Francisco on September 9, 2020. This video was taken around 11am when it would normally be bright and sunny. Shot with a DJI Mavic Air 2 drone.

Here’s the original Blade Runner: 2049 trailer for the 2017 film.

???? Good afternoon from San Francisco pic.twitter.com/PDst3TrJSP — Danielle Baskin (@djbaskin) September 9, 2020