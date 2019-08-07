The First Commercial Self-Driving Fleet of Vehicles in New York City Launches at the Brooklyn Navy Yard

Optimus Ride has collaborated with the newly refurbished Brooklyn Navy Yard to launch the very first fleet of commercial self-driving (autonomous) vehicles in New York City. These driverless vehicles will pick up passengers from the Brooklyn Navy Yard Ferry stop at Dock 72 and transport them to the distinctive Cumberland Gate at Flushing Avenue and back, each running on a continuous loop.

“Launching our self-driving vehicle system in New York at the Brooklyn Navy Yard is yet another validation that not only is Optimus Ride’s system a safe, efficient means of transportation, but also that autonomous vehicles can solve real-world problems in structured environments – today. In addition, our system will provide access to and experience with autonomy for thousands of people, helping to increase acceptance and confidence of this new technology, which helps move the overall industry forward. We’re thrilled to work with the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation to make history in the city and the state.”