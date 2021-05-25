Strategically Cut and Stitched Optical Illusion Jeans

LEJE, a French company founded by a pair of Korean designers, have designed two different styles of jeans and trousers that appear as wonderful optical illusions when worn. The legs of these unique designs, the “L” and the “Slash”, are strategically cut and stitched in such a way that the fabric of the clothing moves independently of the clothing itself. The overall effect is reminiscent of glitchy video.

Both styles, which are available for pre-order, are true representations of the pair’s design aesthetic.

LEJE transforms recycled materials into elaborate and sophisticated pieces through traditional handcraft and provides a modern reinterpretation to those with lost meaning. This becomes in harmony with the high-end fabrics that form the existing collection and communicates the “sustainable luxury” LEJE desires.

via My Modern Met