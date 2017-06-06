Opossum Mom Makes Her Way Across an Office Park With Her 12 Babies Clinging Onto Her Back

An observant office worker surreptitiously captured the amazing sight of a mother opossum slowly making her way across a grassy area that ran the length of the building, with her 12 babies clinging onto her back. At first it looked like she wanted to enter into the building, but after a quick readjustment of her load, she just kept moving on.

I was sitting in my office when I saw what looked to be very mangy cat, and then realized it was an opossum with 12 babies on it. …I realized how slow she was moving and we have a 200 foot long building so I ran out of my office down to the other end of the warehouse, cracked open the exit door and lo and behold she was coming right for the door.