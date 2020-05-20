Spanish Opera Soprano Surprises Audience With a Otherworldly Cover of the Iconic ‘Star Trek’ Theme

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Spanish Soprano Laura Ruhí Vida joined the very funny Rainer Hersch Orkestra (previously) onstage at Cadogan Hall in London where she surprised the audience with a truly otherworldly cover of the iconic theme from the original Star Trek series as a warm-up.

As Vidal effortlessly sang the part of the electric violin as it was played in the original version, the Orkestra played the rest of the music beautifully.

Trekkies delight! Brilliant Spanish soprano Laura Ruhí Vidal ‘warms up’ for her appearance with the Rainer Hersch Orkestra by singing the theme to the original series of Star Trek.

Here’s the theme from Star Trek: The Original Series.

via The Awesomer