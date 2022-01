Musicians Wind and Rewind Reel-to-Reel Tape to Play an Abstract ‘Instrumental’ Song for the New Year

Open Reel Ensemble sat around a nice warm kotatsu to play an abstract “instrumental” song that celebrates the new year. The three players wound and rewound their reel-to-reel tapes that were connected to keyboards and synthesizers that created an interesting electronic sound.

HAPPY NEW MAGNETIK YEAR. We dubbed in the kotatsu.