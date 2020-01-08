A Romantic Man Records One Second of Video on Every Day During the Year He Got Married

At the beginning of 2019, Seth Freedland decided to capture one second of every day from that year as it was the year that he and Amy Marsh got married . When 2020 hit, Freedland put this year-long project into a single video and set the whole thing to the LCD Soundsystem song “Call the Police”.

This wonderfully romantic gesture shows how good life can be when you’ve found the right person with whom to share it.

Turns out 2019 was a pretty good year if you look in the right places.

