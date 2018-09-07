Laughing Squid

Talented One-Armed Musician Brilliantly Performs a Beautiful Violin Arrangement With a Prosthetic Bow Arm

Manami Ito is a woman of many talents. Not only is she a champion Japanese paralympic swimmer and nurse by trade, she also plays the violin beautifully. This list of accomplishments alone would be quite impressive, but with Ito, it’s even more so because she only has one arm. Ito’s lack of limb doesn’t appear to present a problem as she uses a minimal prosthetic arm that moves and flexes smoothly with the bow.

(translated) her indomitable spirit captures many audiences. A lecture and a duet like a violin is a brilliant woman acknowledged by everyone.

