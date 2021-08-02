Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Olive and Mabel Take Home Bronze and Gold Olympic Medals for Performing Well in Dog Related Sports

by on

Scottish sportscaster Andrew Cotter (previously), who’s back doing what he does best at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, held a short ceremony for dogs Olive and Mabel. Mabel wound up taking the Bronze medal for her performance in the “fox rolling” event while Olive took home multiple gold medals for performing very well at all sorts of dog-related stuff.

Well done you, winner of snoozing sofa and floor, the eating relay with yourself and hanging around the kitchen wanting stuff.

Because he’s gone back to work after a long absence, Cotter is making sure that he carves out time for his beloved canines.

Apologies. Too much actual sports broadcasting getting in the way just now. Not enough time spent with these two.



Host your WordPress site with Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting




Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved