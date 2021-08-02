Olive and Mabel Take Home Bronze and Gold Olympic Medals for Performing Well in Dog Related Sports

Scottish sportscaster Andrew Cotter (previously), who’s back doing what he does best at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, held a short ceremony for dogs Olive and Mabel. Mabel wound up taking the Bronze medal for her performance in the “fox rolling” event while Olive took home multiple gold medals for performing very well at all sorts of dog-related stuff.

Well done you, winner of snoozing sofa and floor, the eating relay with yourself and hanging around the kitchen wanting stuff.

Because he’s gone back to work after a long absence, Cotter is making sure that he carves out time for his beloved canines.