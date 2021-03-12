Classic Old Masters Paintings Reimagined in the Modern Context of Social Media and Technology

Italian artist CRUDEOIL 2.0 has reimagined some of the most iconic paintings of the Old Masters into the modern world. Each work of art is completely reinterpreted with the ubiquitous context of social media and technology as the primary premises, making the subjects of each piece appear a bit more self-conscious, vapid, and narcissistic in general.

Re-contextualization of paintings nowadays, compared to the current society saturated with social media, aesthetic charges, and appearances.

via Rated Modern Art