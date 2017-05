In February, we wrote about OKJA, an upcoming series about a brave girl who goes up against a big corporation to protect her unusual friend. Since that time, Netflix has released an official trailer that offers a larger peek into the series, which premieres on Netflix June 28, 2017.

Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal and Paul Dano star in this drama about a girl who must keep a powerful company from abducting her pal, a gentle beast. Only on Netflix June 28.