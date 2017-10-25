Laughing Squid

An Amazing Stop Motion Video of Cleverly Carved Pumpkins Dancing to Music Made by Pumpkins

Stop Motion Pumpkin Carving

Creative director Sean Ohlenkamp and friend Rob Popkin created “Oh My Gourd“, a wonderful stop motion video of seasonally appropriate, cleverly carved pumpkins dancing to a soundtrack of music made with pumpkins by Grayson Matthews.

Dozens upon dozens upon dozens of pumpkins were cut, gutted, rotated, scraped, poked, slapped, and banged to make this stop-motion animation and the music that bring it to life. It took a few years – pumpkins rot, schedules get busy – but we loved discovering the methods that worked and the many that didn’t.


