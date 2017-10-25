An Amazing Stop Motion Video of Cleverly Carved Pumpkins Dancing to Music Made by Pumpkins

Creative director Sean Ohlenkamp and friend Rob Popkin created “Oh My Gourd“, a wonderful stop motion video of seasonally appropriate, cleverly carved pumpkins dancing to a soundtrack of music made with pumpkins by Grayson Matthews.
Dozens upon dozens upon dozens of pumpkins were cut, gutted, rotated, scraped, poked, slapped, and banged to make this stop-motion animation and the music that bring it to life. It took a few years – pumpkins rot, schedules get busy – but we loved discovering the methods that worked and the many that didn’t.