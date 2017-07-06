Laughing Squid

Oh My Dog, A Clever Animation About a Competitive Dog Show With One Very Passionate Human

In 2014, French filmmaker Chloé Alliez created “Oh My Dog“, a wonderfully clever animated tale about an elite dog competition that relied upon audience response to determine the winner. Despite the varying talents amongst the competitors, one dog garnered the most response for a unique act that stunned the most passionate audience member into silence.

Somewhere near the hall of Brétigny-sur-Bizet, in front of a raging crowd, the most outstanding dogs face each other to measure their talents and strengths. Among them is Sweetheart, encouraged by the best and most noisy crowd. Will he triumph in this hard competition?

