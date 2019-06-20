Enraged Office Worker Who Just Got Fired Angrily Makes Sushi Out of What He Wore and Used For Work

In another clever stop-motion animated short by filmmaker Omozoc Omozoc, an enraged office worker who just found out that he was fired decided he’d had enough and began tearing apart his business suit to create ingredients for a hand-rolled sushi platter. When he needed more ingredients, he angrily chopped up the tools of his trade (phone, glasses) to create another lovely set of sushi rolls. Like the Keyboard Crasher’s Lunch, this short was created out of 3,200 photos and absolutely no CGI.

This is a stop motion cooking video. It is not a recipe for cooking. CG is not used.