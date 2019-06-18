Laughing Squid

Frustrated Typist Makes a Sandwich Out of Keyboard With a Stuck Letter in a Clever Stop-Motion Animation

In a clever stop-motion animation, a frustrated typist writing home for financial help gets frustrated with a stuck “y” key and ends up making a literal sandwich out of the keyboard and mouse, complete with crunching sound. Filmmaker Omozoc Omozoc created this humorous short, “Keyboard crasher’s lunch” out of over 2,400 photos and absolutely no CGI.

I imagined a keyboard crasher lunch. Look forward to what kind of food the angry keyboard crasher made.
This is a stop motion cooking video. It is not a real cooking video. I tried to make a pleasant sound. I also put the sound of eating. …Recommended for keyboard lovers. Recommended for fast typing enthusiasts. ..CG is not used.
I do not do image processing using software such as Photoshop. It is a video connecting 2436 photos.

