‘Ode to Your Childhood’, Short Narrated Video Poems About Nostalgic Icons from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s

Photographer and filmmaker David Friedman (previously) created a wonderful video series for AARP that pays tribute to iconic items of nostalgia for those who grew up in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. The series, entitled “Ode to Your Childhood”, showcased in his newsletter Ironic Sans, features performer Josh Davis (of Les Misérables) reciting short video poems written by Friedman that are a fond, slightly snarky homage to things that members of Generation X may remember from when they were young.

I’ve written some humorous nostalgic poems for AARP’s Instagram channel. I took things from your childhood that are unlikely to have been taken seriously enough for poems to be written about them before (like, say, library book pocket cards) and finally given them the poetic love poems they deserve, with tongue planted a bit in cheek.