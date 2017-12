While diving off the coast of Phuket, Thailand, a videographer with a sharp eye caught the amazing sight of an octopus emerging from a hole in the ocean floor and tossing away a crab shell with some force . The tidy little octopus had thoroughly enjoyed the contents of that shell earlier and seemingly wanted to keep the place free and clear of any clutter .

