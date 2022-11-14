Divers Get Hugged by a Giant Pacific Octopus

While diving in the waters of Campbell River in Vancouver, photographer Andrea Humphreys and her friends encountered a giant Pacific octopus who swam up to them and began giving out great big hugs. Humphreys, who is an experienced diver, was thrilled with her extremely close encounter.

I lost track at 6 times of it coming to engage with me! On my camera, on my body with tentacles and suckers on my lips (yes I did end up with an octopus hickey!!). You can hear my squeals of excitement and amazement! A once in a lifetime moment and I feel so blessed that this amazing creature gave me the opportunity to have this encounter.

via Nag on the Lake