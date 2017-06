While diving in the waters off of Nice, France, an intrepid photographer was awestruck by the sight camouflaged octopus and tried to capture the moment with his GoPro camera. Unfortunately for him, the reticent cephalopod rather that he didn’t and grabbed the offending device with powerful suckers and swam off, leaving the diver with only a broken camera stick.

I was swimming not far from Nice and I saw an octopus. I tried to film it but the octopus grabbed my GoPro, broke my stick and escaped.