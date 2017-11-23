Laughing Squid

Obsession, A Mesmerizing Music Video by OK Go Featuring Colorful Paper Coming Out 567 Printers

OK Go Obsession

OK Go has released a single from their Hungry Ghosts album entitled “Obsession” and in usual fashion, they accompanied the song with an incredible timelapse music video featuring the members of the band interacting with colorful pieces of paper coming out of 567 printers. The effect is highly mesmerizing, flashy and brilliant to experience. The video was created in cooperation with Double A Thailand paper company and an exceptional crew.

What you are about to see, 567 printers and a lot of paper. By the time you see this, all the paper will be recycled and proceeds going to Greenpeace.

