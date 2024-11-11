Artist JR Gives a Tour of His Elaborately Designed L’Observatoire Suite on the Orient Express

The extremely talented French artist JR gave a wonderfully detailed tour of the L’Observatoire Suite he designed for the Venice Simplon Orient Express. This incredible room features secret passageways that lead the rider into a variety of credibly luxurious micro-environments, such as a library and hidden tea room. The decor also makes references to JR’s previous work.

Detail tour of my carriage L’Observatoire on the legendary VSO

According to the literature, JR was inspired by Renaissance cabinets of curiosity.

L’Observatoire has a level of detail that is never before seen in a train carriage. Old masters of marquetry and stained-glass were called upon, alongside burgeoning artisans-to-watch. From watching the world pass by from the double bed to stargazing through an oculus-shaped skylight, each detail tells its own fascinating story.

via Nag on the Lake