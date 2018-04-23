Animated Inanimate Objects With Distinct Faces Sing an Amusing Song About Being Just Like People

Pareidolia, the ability to see faces in inanimate objects, is a fairly common experience. In fact in 2007, we wrote about an incredible site dedicated to all “Faces in Places“. The very funny Van Vuuren Bros, who located the “Most Hipster Cafe in the World“, took the concept a bit further and animated the inanimate objects with distinctive faces and had them sing a song entitled “Objects are People Too“. The clever lyrics describe the scientific commonalities between humans and things.

Human beings are made of matter, and as a matter of fact, I’m matter too. The same atoms that make me, me, are the very same atoms that make you, you. In the end we’re all the same – electrons, protons, and neutrons too. Quarks and gluons, neutrinos and muons, photons and bosons, doopity doo.

Matter is everything in the universe. It could be a person, or a stick of glue. What about me? I’m dark matter. Everything is something, except you. Matter can be a washing machine, or a pair of eggs taking to you. So ipso facto we’re the same thing, and that’s what makes us people too.

Objects are people too.

We’re made of the same things as you –

We’re of the earth, sky and sea, so don’t objectify me, no.

Objects are kind of people too.