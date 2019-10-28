Obese Cat Loudly Vocalizes Her Dislike for Exercise

An incredibly obese cat named Cinder Block was relinquished to the Northshore Veterinary Hospital in Bellingham, Washington due to her weight. Wanting her to get back to a healthy weight, the concerned staff there is helping Cinder make her way back with a regimen of low-calorie, nutritious food and lots and lots of exercise.

Like many humans, however, Cinder isn’t always happy about having to move her body, particularly when the exercise involves an underwater treadmill. And she isn’t afraid to let her distaste go unsaid.

The water provides a reduced weight-bearing environment that increases functional use of limbs without marked weight loading and resultant discomfort to joints. She’s still in the process of becoming acclimated to this treadmill and the water level is lower than we would like just so she can become used to the process.

Cinder is also helping the vets raise money for other pets in need through a GoFundMe project.