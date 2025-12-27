A Jolly Up-Tempo Bluegrass Cover of the Classic Iron Maiden Song ‘The Number of the Beast’

Finnish bluegrass band Steve ‘n’ Seagulls performed a jolly up-tempo cover of the classic Iron Maiden song “The Number of the Beast”. As in previous videos, while the talented musicians played, another story unfolded. This time, it was an eager devil attempting to seduce an innocent card player into giving up his soul.

The Beast has been released! Step into the backyard of the Seagulls´ Nest and watch how of one of the biggest classics turn into something else – the new era of the Seagulls

Bluegrass Cover Number of the Beast
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

