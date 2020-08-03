Nuggs 2.0, Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets

Simulate has released Nuggs 2.0, a more advanced version of their plant-based chicken nuggets. This new version is lower in sodium, higher in fiber, and tastes more like real chicken than ever before.

Our new release is the most advanced chicken nugget simulation yet. NUGGS 2.0 is equipped with texture and flavor that is close to indistinguishable from animal-based nuggets. With more fiber and less sodium than our previous version.

Photographer Noah Kalina (previously) reviewed both the 1.6 release and the 2.0 release and agrees this version is far better than the last.

Long story short, NUGGS 2.0 are considerably better than NUGGS 1.6. I paired them with Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce because that’s the only sauce worth saucing, but these are good enough you could eat them without sauce. If I had friends, and I was hosting a dinner party, I would serve these to them for dinner.

Kalina was so impressed that he asked Simulate founder and CEO Ben Pasternak to do an interview. Pasternak spoke about his history, his entree into plant-based foods, his take on what makes NUGGS different from other foods, and what makes them alike.