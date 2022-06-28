A Design Concept for a Nuclear Fusion Powered Luxury Hotel Plane That Can Stay Airborne for Years

Engineer Hashem Al-Ghaili created an animation based on an original design by artist Tony Holstrem for Sky Cruise, a conceptual nuclear fusion-powered luxury hotel.

Introducing Sky Cruise, a nuclear-powered hotel suspended above the clouds. This futuristic sky hotel gives you the ultimate travel experience. It’s big enough to accommodate over 5,000 guests. Its sleek design combines the features of a commercial plane while offering the epitome of luxury.

This high-flying hotel holds 5,000 people and stays in the air for years. The airborne hotel also has a shopping mall, elevators for easy access, and a deck for 360° views of the sky. The hotel is also equipped with an anti-turbulence system, state-of-the-art medical facilities, and is surprisingly, environmentally friendly.

You don’t have to worry about Sky Cruise’s carbon footprint. Its 20 electric engines are powered solely by clean nuclear energy. A small nuclear reactor uses highly controlled fusion reaction to provide the sky hotel with unlimited energy. Thanks to nuclear energy the hotel never runs out of fuel and can remain suspended in the air for several years without ever touching the ground.

Here’s Holstem’s original design.