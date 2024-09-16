A Beautiful Norteño Cover of The Cranberries’ Song ‘Linger’ Sung in English and Spanish

The very talented members of the EZ Band in Houston, who previously covered “This Charming Man” by The Smiths, performed a beautiful Norteño cover of The Cranberries‘ classic song “Linger”, singing the song both in English and in Spanish. The live performance took place at their local Cymbal Fusion store.

