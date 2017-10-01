The Northernmost Inhabited Place on Earth That Isn’t Open to the Public

Alert, Canada—the northernmost permanent settlement in the world. This place is so far North that from it it would actually be faster to fly over the North Pole to Mongolia than than it would be to fly to Washington DC. …Alert is closer to the north Pole than it is to any other Canadian town. …It is not a public settlement—you can’t just decide to move there—so it cannot be called the northernmost town in the world. …So, slightly further south is the northernmost town in the world—the northernmost place that you can move to with no permission—Ny-Ålesund on Svalbard.

In a rather chilly video essay, Half as Interesting explains which town is the most hyperborean in the world. In doing so, he revealed that Alert, Nunavut, Canada is the Earth’s northernmost inhabited area, but because it’s a Canadian military base, it’s not open to the public. The second most northern town of Ny-Ålesund, Svalbard, Norway , however, is open to anyone.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!