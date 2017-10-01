The Northernmost Inhabited Place on Earth That Isn’t Open to the Public

In a rather chilly video essay, Half as Interesting explains which town is the most hyperborean in the world. In doing so, he revealed that Alert, Nunavut, Canada is the Earth’s northernmost inhabited area, but because it’s a Canadian military base, it’s not open to the public. The second most northern town of Ny-Ålesund, Svalbard, Norway, however, is open to anyone.
