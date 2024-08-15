A Stunning Timelapse of the Northern Lights As Seen From the International Space Station

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick captured an absolutely stunning timelapse of the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) as the International Space Station (ISS) orbited above it.

Dominick, who took part in the Artemis I Mission in 2022, was launched to the ISS on March 3, 2024.

Matthew Dominick launched to the International Space Station March 3, 2024 as commander of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission. He’s serving as a flight engineer aboard the orbiting laboratory and will spend approximately 6 months conducting science experiments and maintaining the space station.