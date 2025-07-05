Why Traditional Pint Glasses Have a Bulge at the Top

Certified beer taster Mandy Naglich explained why certain pint glasses have a curved bulge at the top. This top heavy glass, which is known as a “Nonik Pint Glass”, was invented by Hugo Pick in 1910 and his ingenious design made for less broken expensive glassware, easy stacking, and a good hand feel.

If the glass tips over there will be no nick on the rim. This was a huge deal to bar owners in the early 1900s when broken glassware was hugely expensive. The bulge also makes glasses easier to stack and unstack, and gives tipsy patrons something to hold onto.