‘No Bone’, A Documentary by Wooster Collective’s Marc Schiller About the Devastating Strokes He Had in 2015

In 2015, the very talented music, film and social media promoter Mark Schiller, co-founder of Wooster Collective (previously), suffered two strokes on both sides of his brain, which left him with aphasia, a language impairment that affects his ability to speak.

Since that time and with the help of his Wooster Collective co-founder wife Sara Schiller, the once gifted orator has been working hard on his recovery, which inspired him to make No Bone, a documentary self-portrait that tells Marc’s story.

No Bone is the culmination of Marc’s own chronicles of his battle towards recovery, as well as interviews with close friends, family, and colleagues. People interviewed JR – Artist

John Sloss – President of Cinetic Media

Alex Winter – Filmmaker

Richard Abramowitz – CEO of Abramorama

Eugene Jarecki – Filmmaker

Marc and Sara are currently raising funds through Kickstarter in order to finish the film.

After nearly a year of assembling hours of footage, filming interviews and editing all the material, we have completed a cut of the film. But in order to finish the film, we need your help.

This project is “all or nothing”, meaning that if they don’t raise the full goal amount by August 13, 2019, they won’t get any of the funds that were raised.

We are almost halfway there! Thank you to everyone who has contributed so far, we can’t do this without you ?? Help us our goal and spread the word! #nobone #StreetArt #strokesurvivor #Documentary https://t.co/8ZSeuyjcqW pic.twitter.com/prfmy301Mx — Marc Schiller (@MarcDSchiller) July 19, 2019

The Wooster Collective and Laughing Squid have been longtime mutual supporters and will always continue to be. We wish Marc and Sara the very best.