A Noise Canceling Noodle Fork That Connects With an App to Drown Out Slurping Sounds With Music

Do you know an international issue “Noodle Harassment”? People say that the slurping noise Japanese people make when they eat noodles makes people from abroad uncomfortable. …The moment that the high powered directional mic equipped on the fork detects the sound of noodles slurping, it transmits that signal to a dedicated app installed on a smartphone, using short wave radio communication. Sound is then emitted from the smartphone to camouflage the noodle slurping noise.

Concerned about the growing problem of “ Noodle Harassment “, Nissin , the Japanese company known for their Cup Noodles brand, has created the Otohiko , a noise canceling noodle fork that connects with a proprietary smartphone app that plays specific music whenever the sound of slurping is detected. This unique utensil can be pre-ordered through the company website with a release date of December 15, 2017

