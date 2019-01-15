Nike Announces Adapt BB, Self-Lacing Basketball Shoes That Pair With Nike App for a Finely Tuned Fit

Nike has announced the Adapt BB, their new self-lacing shoe that is fully enabled with the Nike app for a fine tuned, custom fit. They also announced that while the previous version of their self-lacer was over $720, this newer, sleeker version will be sold at $350 – half the price of the original. The shoe is currently only available to professional basketball players, but will be available to the public on February 17, 2019.

Designed to give you a customized, consistent fit, the Nike Adapt BB is our first power lacing shoe that’s built for basketball. Strong yet flexible, it adapts to your foot to provide a locked-in feel for distraction-free play. Pair it with the Nike Adapt app to fine-tune the fit and customize the features from your smartphone.

Thanks Scott Devaney!