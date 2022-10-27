A Woman Confronts Her Past Selves During a Bout of Insomnia in ‘Night of the Living Dread’

“Night of the Living Dread” by Ida Melum is a powerful stop motion animated short about one woman’s journey to confront and make peace with the various forms of her past self during an anxious bout of insomnia. This sleepness night was caused by an interruption of her favorite nighttime meditation guide (played by comedy great Stephen Fry) due to a power outage.

When a power cut ruins Ruby’s bedtime routine, she finds herself haunted by some unwanted guests. The only way for Ruby to get a peaceful night of sleep is to confront her visitors.